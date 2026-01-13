Actor and director Timothy Busfield is facing serious child sex abuse charges after New Mexico authorities issued an arrest warrant connected to alleged misconduct on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

Police say the accusations involve a child actor who worked on the Fox series, where Busfield served as a director and executive producer.

According to an Albuquerque Police Department affidavit obtained in January 2026, Busfield is charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

The alleged incidents reportedly took place between late 2022 and early 2024 while the show was filming in New Mexico, USA Today reported.

Investigators say the child, who worked alongside his twin brother on the series, claimed Busfield touched his "private areas" several times.

The boy told police the first incident happened when he was 7 years old and that similar acts continued when he was 8.

He reportedly said he was "very afraid of Tim" and felt relieved when Busfield was not on set.

The child also shared that he feared speaking up because Busfield was the director and he worried he would get in trouble.

The child's mother reported the allegations to Child Protective Services. Court documents state that the boy has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

In 2024, hospital staff at the University of New Mexico also raised concerns after noticing possible signs of grooming.

Timothy Busfield Denies Wrongdoing

Busfield denied wrongdoing during a phone interview with police in November 2025. According to the complaint, he said the set was a "playful environment" and that any contact with children happened in front of parents.

"There would never be a weird moment about it," Busfield told investigators. He added that he did not remember picking up the boys but admitted it was "highly likely" he had physical contact with children on set.

The affidavit also notes that Busfield and his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, bought Christmas gifts for the boys and attended social events with their family.

According to People, an investigator described this behavior as possible "classic grooming" meant to build trust and lower boundaries.

Just days before the arrest warrant was issued, Gilbert posted a message on social media criticizing people who "play the victim" and avoid taking responsibility.

She later deleted her accounts. Gilbert has previously spoken about her own childhood experiences in Hollywood, saying, "I WAS A CHILD. I WAS FIFTEEN," while reflecting on being protected by adults on set.

Authorities have not commented further, and Busfield's representatives have not responded to requests for statement.