Ashley Tisdale's viral essay about leaving a so-called "toxic mom group" is generating interest beyond social media, with Hollywood studios reportedly eyeing a film adaptation, Page Six reports.

The former Disney star, 40, opened up in The Cut about stepping away from a group that left her feeling excluded and "not cool enough." She recounted one night alone after putting her daughter to bed, reflecting on what she might have done wrong to be left out.

The essay has resonated widely, with insiders telling Page Six that studios and stars with production companies are approaching Tisdale to explore turning the story into a movie. "There's a s **tload of interest," one source said, adding that the story is "relatable to everyone."

The suggested movie, as per the report, is at its early stages with the main issue being the timing. Although the representatives of Tisdale refused to give any statement to Page Six, it is believed that the popularity of the essay makes it an excellent candidate for adaptation, as it deals with themes of friendship, exclusion, and personal growth that are understood by everyone.

People in the entertainment industry are reportedly saying that the story becoming viral combined with the star power of Tisdale would make a great dramedy. Although the names of the women in the group were not disclosed in her article, the public has frequently speculated the involvement of such celebrities as Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, and Mandy Moore.

Hilary Duff Thrives Amid 'Momgate' Buzz

Meanwhile, Duff appears to be benefiting from the attention surrounding the so-called "Momgate." According to NewsNation, the singer has sold out her remaining solo shows at Voltaire at the Venetian in Las Vegas, ahead of her upcoming album, Luck.. or Something, which is due Feb. 20.

Amid rumors that Duff belonged to the group of moms Tisdale wrote about, but the singer has been concentrating on her music instead of publicly reacting to the controversy

Duff's partner, musician Matthew Koma, stirred the pot further with an Instagram post mocking Tisdale's story.

The caption read, "A mom group tell all through a father's eyes: When You're the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers."

Another source told Page Six that Koma "gave her what she had coming," and called Tisdale "insufferable."