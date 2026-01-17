Sara Foster is looking back on a dating moment from her past, and she is being very honest about how it felt.

The actress and producer revealed that she once went on a date with George Clooney—and called the experience "depressing" and a clear "hard no."

Foster shared the story on Thursday's episode of "The World's First Podcast," which she hosts with her sister, Erin Foster.

She said the date happened nearly 30 years ago after supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, tried to set them up. At the time, Foster was in her early 20s, while Clooney was much older.

"I got set up with George Clooney, like, 30 years ago. It was such a blah," Sara told Erin. "It was just such a hard no. I remember thinking, 'Oh, he is so old.'"

Foster explained that the meeting was a small group hangout with Crawford and Gerber also present. Instead of feeling excited, she said she felt uncomfortable and low, PageSix reported.

She added that she was already sad because she had just gone through a breakup, which made the situation even harder.

"I'm sure George Clooney is a nice guy, but I just remember it being the four of us sitting there and thinking like, 'I'm gonna die,'" she said. "Then, here's this one who just feels like a grandpa. It was depressing."

Sara Foster once went on ‘depressing’ date with George Clooney thanks to Cindy Crawford https://t.co/FWF4hv4Ku3 pic.twitter.com/gQKTnoYg0K — Page Six (@PageSix) January 16, 2026

Sara Foster Felt "Offended" by George Clooney Setup

The "90210" alum also admitted she felt "offended" that her friends thought the match made sense.

For her, the age gap was too big to ignore. She used the moment to explain her long-held view on dating much older partners.

"I've never understood a 19-year-old that's into a 40-year-old," Foster said. "I just always thought that was so weird."

She also made it clear that the feeling was likely mutual. Foster said she does not believe Clooney personally asked to be set up with her.

Instead, she thinks Crawford and Gerber took the lead. She even joked that she cried about her ex during the date, which may have left a poor impression.

"I don't think he was that into it either," she said.

According to US Magazine, both stars later moved on. Foster went on to have a long relationship with tennis player Tommy Haas, with whom she shares two daughters.

The couple split in August 2024 after nearly 20 years together. Clooney later married human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014, and they share twins.