Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's three-year relationship is getting a big thumbs-up from their families.

Both stars have shown their love and support publicly during awards season, and their parents couldn't be happier.

"I just want my daughter to be happy, and she is," Kylie's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 76, told TMZ on Thursday, January 15.

Caitlyn added that she has already met Chalamet, 30, calling him a "phenomenal actor and a good kid." She emphasized, "[He's] very good to Kylie. That's even more important."

Chalamet and Jenner have been dating since 2023 and made their red carpet debut together two years later, Yahoo reported.

Kylie joined Chalamet at both the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes earlier this month, where he won accolades for his role in "Marty Supreme."

"My son just won the Critics Choice Award for best actor!!" Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, shared on Instagram on January 4, posting clips from the ceremony. Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, was quick to respond, commenting, "So exciting!!!!!!!"

During his Critics Choice acceptance speech, Chalamet gave a heartfelt shout-out to Kylie.

"I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said. Kylie appeared to mouth back, "I love you."

Timothee thanking kylie at the end of his speech.



Calling her his partner of 3 years. saying they have built a foundation.



and that he loves her and couldn't do this without her ?



And her whispering i love you as she listens?



Im gonna cry 😭❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/2ofsBx4zfz — just a girl 🎀 (@Yapcity34) January 5, 2026

Timothée Chalamet Reflects on Family

The couple continued to show their support at the Golden Globes on January 11, when Chalamet won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. In his speech, he reflected on the role of family and love in his success, US Magazine reported.

"My dad instilled a spirit of gratitude in me growing up... For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much," he said.

Despite the public appearances and awards season celebrations, both Kylie and Timothée have kept much of their relationship private.

Chalamet told Vogue in November 2025, "I just don't have anything to say," while Kylie hinted to her sister Khloé Kardashian on her podcast that she's "never been happier" in her personal life.

Kylie also balances her life as a mother to Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott.

When asked about expanding her family, she said in 2023, "I don't have a number in my mind... I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."