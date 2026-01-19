Kim Kardashian is quietly putting legal protections in place that could one day turn her daughter North West into the face of a toy line.

The reality star and business mogul has filed trademark paperwork that would allow the use of North's name on a wide range of products, including dolls, toys, play sets and puppets, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records first reported by The U.S. Sun.

The application, initially submitted in 2023, covers everything from puzzles and party games to children's playthings.

Legal filings show Kardashian's attorney has requested multiple extensions throughout the review process, and the trademark remains pending as of September 2025.

From Famous Kid to Marketable Name

North, who is just 12, has already built a résumé that stretches well beyond the typical celebrity child. She has appeared on songs by her father, Kanye West, and landed a voice role in "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" in 2023.

She is also a familiar face on Hulu's "The Kardashians" and has modeled pajamas for Kardashian's SKIMS brand.

Away from television, North has become a major presence online. Her joint TikTok account with her mother boasts around 20 million followers, where she frequently posts fashion clips, makeup looks and playful videos that often rack up millions of views.

Meanwhile, As North's visibility has increased, so has criticism of Kardashian's parenting choices. The reality star has faced backlash over some of her daughter's fashion and beauty experimentation, including finger and facial piercings that sparked debate online about whether North is growing up too fast.

Kardashian has acknowledged that some decisions have drawn more attention than she anticipated. During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in October, she reflected on allowing North to wear a corset during a trip to Rome, calling it a learning experience.

"It's interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I'm like, 'OK, we're never wearing that again,'" Kardashian said. "Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world."