Brooklyn Beckham might be a bit caught up in a dilemma at personal independence versus financial vulnerability.

The model has reportedly agreed to a prenup before his 2022 marriage to Nicola Peltz. The deal states that he will not have any claim over the Peltz family money if they decide to separate, which is making his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, reportedly concerned for his future.

A source told The Sun that the couple's prenup has effectively absorbed Brooklyn into the Peltz family, creating a rift with his own parents.

"The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become alienated from everyone else. If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracized and without much cash to show for it," the source explained.

"It's as if he's being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that's what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes."

Family Strains Stressed by Social Media Gesture

Brooklyn Beckham reveals around 70 of his 100 tattoos are for his wife Nicola Peltz, including a neck tattoo of her eyes and an arm tattoo of his wedding vows.



"She always cried when I get her another tattoo. I always love to surprise her with new ink." pic.twitter.com/8I1KjjH2oZ — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) August 18, 2022

Tensions have reportedly increased after Brooklyn changed his Instagram profile picture to a close-up of his neck tattoo, which features Nicola's eyes.

This move coincides with a series of public statements in which the amateur chef alleged long-standing grievances against his famous parents.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," Brooklyn wrote, per BBC, criticizing what he called the Beckhams' "performative social media posts" and "inauthentic relationships."

He also alleged conflicts surrounding his wedding day, claiming that his mother canceled work on Nicola's dress at the last minute and that she engaged in "dancing very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

The dramatic statements have sparked speculation that Brooklyn may follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry with a potential tell-all memoir.

A source told the Daily Mail that he is seriously considering sharing his side of the story to "clear the air" and that such a book could be "a bestseller" due to public interest in the Beckham family brand.

"This wasn't a final cry for help. If people think it's the end, it's actually the beginning," the source said. "He's sick of others rewriting it for him... Nicola's career is ramping up and he wants his too. This is strategic."