Brooklyn Beckham has stirred fresh speculation about ongoing tensions within the Beckham family after unveiling a new social media profile picture prominently displaying a tattoo tribute to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The photo, which shows a black-and-white close-up of the back of Beckham's neck, features a detailed rendering of Peltz's eyes and the coordinates of his birthplace, Portland Hospital in London. The move follows a series of public statements critical of his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, GB News reports.

The 26-year-old son of the former soccer star updated his profile with a black-and-white close-up of the back of his neck. The image reveals a realistic portrait of Peltz's eyes inked below his hairline, added in 2020 upon their engagement. Below the eyes are coordinates "51.5227°N 0.1435°W UK," marking Portland Hospital in London, where Brooklyn was born on March 4, 1999.

The move comes days after Brooklyn released an online statement accusing his parents of toxic behavior and "inauthentic relationships" within the family. He insisted there would be no reconciliation following his 2022 wedding to Peltz.

Fans on social media interpreted the tattoo as a "pointed message" symbolizing loyalty to Peltz amid the Beckham family fallout. Observers described the design as "creepy" yet "deeply personal," GB News reported.

The tattoo obscures a hidden love letter from Peltz in the profile photo: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love."

Brooklyn's body features extensive tributes to Peltz, including her name, phrases like "our little bubble," "baby," "beautiful girl," "lover," "married," his wedding vows on his arm, her surname above a cherub on his chest, and "Gina" for her late grandmother on his elbow.

During an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Brooklyn revealed a torso portrait of Peltz and lyrics from her wedding aisle song. The GB News article, published Jan. 21, 2026, by Lydia Davies, detailed these elements.

Brooklyn alleged Victoria "hijacked" his wedding first dance and claimed siblings Cruz and Romeo "were sent to attack me on social media," leaving his mother "in bits," as per The Sun.

Sources suggested the reveal reflects heightened tensions post-statements. Meanwhile, Cruz, 20, appeared unfazed, strolling and grinning through London's Notting Hill with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29. He had unfollowed Brooklyn pre-attack and made cryptic family-first remarks.

The Beckhams have distanced themselves from Brooklyn and Peltz, per GB News. Cruz seemed untroubled by the chaos.