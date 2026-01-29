After comments about influencer and businesswoman Tabitha Brown came back to light, Patti LaBelle sparked a lively online conversation that drew comparisons to lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart.

Atlanta Black Star reported on the comments, which spread quickly in late January. Fans and critics had different reactions to them.

LaBelle talked about her own goals on the radio before starting her national food brand, Patti's Good Life. She talked about the level of success she wanted to achieve while talking about her goals. LaBelle said she wanted her products in ""the big, big places...like, what's girlfriend's name?" as she looked for Stewart's name. People in the room called out Stewart and Brown to finish the comparison.

LaBelle made her point clear and then talked about what she thought were barriers in the industry. "Oh, I love Tabitha. Ms. Martha, she's doing it, and so would Tabitha if she was not a Black woman. You know? So, I know why the bird sings and all that stuff, so I want to be big. Why not?"

The singer didn't go into more detail about the comparison, and the hosts didn't ask her to. LaBelle started her food empire in 2008, but she has been writing cookbooks since the 1990s. In 2015, her sweet potato pies went viral and brought a lot of attention to her brand.

People online reacted more strongly after the video came back. One person talked about the differences in scope and length of time. A social media user wrote about Brown's reach, "Martha's portfolio is larger and she's being doing this for longer than most of us have been alive. I love Tabitha but Tab is a niche creator, making things for a linear audience. Martha's reach is wider."

Others questioned the very idea behind the comparison. One critic said, "Why must we always compare ourselves to our white counterpart? Martha Stewart isnt the gold standard there were many black woken who had and has lifestyle brands like Beverly Smith. I love Tabitha and she is relatable and has craved her own lane."

During the COVID-19 period of time, Brown gained widespread popularity through her vegan-based food content across numerous social media platforms. Since that time, she has extended into books, acting, and web series, as well as creating various brands, such as kitchenware and cosmetics. Stewart, on the other hand, became famous in the 1990s after working as a model, stockbroker, caterer, and author for many years.

More reactions showed that people had different opinions. One supporter said,"Patti might not remember her lyrics but she don't be lying!" while another countered on X, "I love Patti, but, it's not fair to make that comparison."

