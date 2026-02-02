Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing in southern Arizona, prompting an active search and rescue operation and drawing assistance from homicide investigators.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Nancy was last seen on the evening of Saturday, January 31, at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson. Law enforcement says she was spotted between approximately 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. before her disappearance was discovered the following day.

A family member called 911 around noon on Sunday, February 1, to report Nancy missing. During a news briefing, Sheriff Chris Nanos said there were "disturbing or concerning circumstances" observed at her home that raised alarm. That discovery prompted the sheriff's department to bring in homicide detectives to assist, even as officials emphasize that the case is being handled primarily as a search and rescue effort. Foul play has not been confirmed, but authorities have not ruled it out.

Sheriff's officials have classified Nancy as a "vulnerable adult," noting her age and the urgency with which crews are searching the surrounding terrain. Local hospitals have been contacted as part of the effort to locate her, but officials say no credible sightings or leads have emerged from medical facilities so far. Air and ground search teams continue to canvass the area as the investigation unfolds.

Nancy Guthrie is described as approximately 5-feet-5, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities have not released specific information about her clothing at the time she was last seen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The news comes at a challenging time for Savannah Guthrie, who recently returned to Today after a multiple-week medical leave for vocal cord surgery. Savannah had been off the air for most of January and made her studio return on January 26, sharing parts of her recovery journey with viewers. It's not yet clear whether she will appear on the Today show this week amid her family emergency.

Savannah has not posted a public comment specifically about her mother's disappearance, though family representatives have expressed appreciation for public concern and support as authorities continue the search.