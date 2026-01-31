Alec Baldwin is remembering his late "Beetlejuice" co-star Catherine O'Hara with a heartfelt tribute following her death at age 71.

The actor shared a moving statement honoring O'Hara's talent and impact, as fans and fellow stars continue to mourn the loss of the beloved actress known for her work in film and television.

Baldwin, 47, paid tribute to O'Hara on Friday in a statement shared with PageSix through his representative.

"Catherine O'Hara was one of the greatest comic talents in the movie business," he said. He also highlighted her uniqueness, adding that she had "a quality that was all her own," before sharing his sympathy with her husband, Bo Welch, and their family.

The two actors worked together in Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, a film that remains popular decades later. Baldwin played Adam Maitland, a recently deceased man who haunts his former home with his wife.

O'Hara portrayed Delia Deetz, an eccentric interior designer whose bold personality became one of the film's most memorable parts.

Their on-screen chemistry helped shape the movie's strange humor and lasting appeal.

Hilaria Baldwin Calls Catherine O'Hara a 'Legend'

O'Hara passed away Friday at her home in Los Angeles. Her agency, Creative Artists Agency, confirmed her death in a statement, saying she died following a brief illness.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly responded to a call at her home early that morning and transported her to the hospital in serious condition. Her cause of death has not been made public.

Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also shared a quiet tribute. She posted a video from the "Beetlejuice" set showing her husband with O'Hara and wrote, "Rest in peace."

According to EntertainmentNow, in a follow-up message, she called O'Hara a "legend," echoing the feelings shared by many in Hollywood.

Other cast members from "Beetlejuice" have also spoken out. Michael Keaton, who played the film's title character, shared a personal message on Instagram.

He described O'Hara as a longtime friend and said her death "hurts," noting how much he would miss her.

Beyond "Beetlejuice," O'Hara was widely praised for her work on "Schitt's Creek," "Home Alone," and many other projects. Those who worked with her often described her as kind, funny, and deeply talented.