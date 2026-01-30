David Beckham's alleged former mistress, Rebecca Loos, is speaking out again—this time taking aim at Victoria Beckham over a moment from Brooklyn Beckham's wedding that has now become a key part of the family feud.

Loos appears in the upcoming Channel 4 documentary "The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies," set to air Sunday, February 1.

In a preview clip, she criticizes Victoria's actions during Brooklyn Beckham's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, calling the moment "awkward" and lacking awareness.

The controversy centers on a dance at the reception that Brooklyn has since described as uncomfortable and humiliating.

The incident reportedly happened after singer Marc Anthony called Brooklyn onto the stage, which Brooklyn believed would be his first dance with his new wife.

According to PageSix, Anthony allegedly invited Victoria Beckham, calling her "the most beautiful woman in the room."

Brooklyn later claimed his mother danced "inappropriately" with him, leaving both him and Nicola embarrassed.

Loos weighed in on that moment, saying it did not matter who made the call to bring Victoria onstage.

"Whether it came from her or whether it was Marc Anthony is beside the point because it shows a lack of awareness for other people's feelings," she said in the documentary clip.

David Beckham’s alleged mistress, Rebecca Loos, rips into Victoria for ‘inappropriate’ wedding dance: ‘Read the room’ https://t.co/qW4rD4m781 pic.twitter.com/ejFd57Z5iz — Page Six (@PageSix) January 29, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham Confirms Deep Rift With Parents

Brooklyn added that most mothers would have handled the moment differently. "I think any other mother would've read the room and understood this is awkward," Loos said.

She suggested Victoria could have stepped aside and let Nicola take the dance instead.

Brooklyn recently confirmed rumors of a serious rift with his parents in a social media statement on January 19.

In it, he said he did not want to reconcile with them and accused David and Victoria of being controlling and disrespectful toward his wife.

He also claimed his parents tried to damage his relationship with Nicola and said Victoria canceled plans to make Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute.

For Loos, Brooklyn's public comments felt personal. She described his statement as "validation" of claims she made more than 20 years ago about her alleged affair with David Beckham—claims he has always denied, US Magazine reported.

"Suddenly you're part of a big PR war," she said. "In a very small way, this is of course validation for what I said."

Loos went further, saying Brooklyn's words highlight what she believes is a long-standing problem.

"Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships... and that it's all focused on brand Beckham," she claimed.