Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her health after recent comments from her father caused worry among fans.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum clarified that while she is still battling stage 4 cancer, there has been no physical return of the disease. Instead, she says her biggest struggle right now is mental and emotional.

The 44-year-old addressed the issue on the Jan. 26 episode of her podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod," which she co-hosts with Tamra Judge.

According to ENews, her comments came nearly two weeks after her father, musician John Mellencamp, said she was "really sick" and "suffering right now" during a podcast interview. Teddi explained that his words were misunderstood.

"When he said the words 'suffering,' he meant how I'm mentally doing versus how I'm physically doing," she shared.

Teddi added that there is "still no trace of cancer," but she remains classified as stage 4 and continues immunotherapy treatment. "Essentially nothing's changed," she said, noting that she still does not feel well physically.

Teddi previously revealed in October that doctors found no detectable cancer, seven months after she underwent brain surgery to remove tumors.

Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Therapy

Even so, the ongoing treatment has taken a toll. She admitted that the emotional weight of the past year is finally catching up to her.

"I also didn't properly process all of the things that happened when I had surgery," Teddi said. She pointed to several life changes, including her divorce from Edwin Arroyave and being separated from her children during recovery.

"All of those things are starting to finally hit me now," she added, sharing that she has started therapy, People reported.

The mom of three said immunotherapy and brain surgery have left her exhausted and slower than before.

"It's hard for me to touch and move, and I can see that I'm slower than I was," she explained. Accepting these limits has been frustrating, especially as she learns her body has changed.

Now that she is no longer focused on daily survival, Teddi says new fears are appearing.

"I'm starting to develop fear where I didn't have fear before," she admitted, sharing that she has not taken an Uber alone since October.