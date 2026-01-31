New documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have brought back into the news former President Bill Clinton's past ties to Epstein, especially after pictures from a trip to Morocco in 2002 came to light.

The pictures, which were part of a recent file release, show Clinton and Epstein together at a royal wedding celebration. They have sparked more discussion about the nature of their relationship.

The pictures were taken during a trip to Morocco for the wedding of King Mohammed VI, where Clinton was a guest of Epstein's. The release is part of millions of pages of information that have been made public as part of investigations into Epstein, who died in 2019 while waiting for trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

RadarOnline says that the newly released documents include dozens of pictures that the Department of Justice has labeled "St Trop/Clinton Morocco," along with the word "Nude." Some of the pictures are heavily edited or completely blacked out, while others show Epstein with women who are barely clothed or not at all during the trip.

There are a number of pictures of Clinton and Epstein smiling together at both formal and informal events during the visit. In some pictures, the two men seem to be wearing traditional clothes at the royal wedding. In other pictures, they are seen hanging out at casual events, like eating and having fun.

Someone who knows about the Morocco event said that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell went as guests of Clinton. The person who made the comment thought about how strange the invitation was and said, "(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?"

The most recent release comes after a previous one that showed Clinton relaxing in an indoor pool with Maxwell and another woman whose face was blurred. One picture showed Clinton floating in a hot tub with his hands behind his head and a smile on his face. Another photo showed Clinton and Epstein at what looked like the same Moroccan wedding that had been shown in other photos.

RadarOnline also said that more pictures show Epstein working out with gym partners who weren't wearing much. There are also pictures of Clinton and Epstein together at different times during the trip, which makes people wonder how close they were at the time.

Clinton, who is now 79, has always said that he stopped talking to Epstein more than 20 years ago. He has called Epstein "strange" before and said he had no idea what Epstein was doing that was illegal.Many individuals have researched the connection between Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton but no one has made any disclosures regarding their ties together under oath.

As more of these documents are released, the public continues to gain insight as to how Epstein maintained associations with powerful and influential people throughout the years.

In separate news, TMZ reported that newly released Epstein records reveal that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used his birthday celebrations as a cover to traffic and abuse underage girls, forcing victims to wear custom-made outfits for his parties.

A House Oversight Committee member said the evidence shows birthdays were part of Epstein's exploitation scheme, with photos documenting young women posed around him during celebrations.

The revelations have resurfaced trauma for victims and renewed scrutiny over Epstein's network and past associations.