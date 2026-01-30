Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet can be very close to a significant milestone after their once low-profile romance has become serious, with new reports saying the two have discussed engagement and are already acting like a married couple behind closed doors.

Us Weekly reports that the actor and the beauty mogul have taken their relationship from a casual date to a serious one, and have even considered the next step in private.

A source told the magazine that the two are "very serious" and has discussed "engagement this year," adding that Jenner has already started to call Chalamet her "husband" in private.

The relationship history, which was first publicized in 2023, has gradually become more visible through the couple's appearances during the awards season and family discussions.

Different media outlets have further reported that the couple's personal life has become more and more intertwined over the past year. Page Six earlier quoted a source who stated that the two have been cohabiting in Los Angeles and behave "as if they were basically married already," thus portraying them as "totally in love with each other and always together."

Another insider told Us Weekly that their dynamic works because of how their personalities balance.

"Kylie definitely runs the show, and Timothée loves it," the source said, adding, "It is a great balance between both of their personalities, and it works."

Chalamet has also become more integrated into Jenner's family world, including time with her children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, according to the reports.

Awards Season Moments and Kardashian Family Reactions

While the couple rarely speaks publicly about their relationship, Chalamet made notable onstage references during this year's awards circuit.

At the Golden Globes, he thanked "my parents and partner" and added, "I love you."

Weeks later, during a Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech, he again acknowledged Jenner, saying, "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you."

Cameras captured Jenner appearing to mouth "I love you too" before the pair shared a brief kiss.

Members of Jenner's family have also begun referencing the relationship more openly. On the podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, Kim Kardashian described a Malibu dinner she hosted where the couple attended together and said they "had the best time."

Khloé Kardashian added that Jenner and Chalamet — whom she referred to by his nickname — were inseparable throughout the evening and repeated that they had "the best time."

Kim also praised her sister's energy that night, saying she was "the first one there and the last to leave," calling it unusual and impressive for Jenner.

The increased warmth contrasts with reports from late last year that characterized the relationship as cyclical.

One source at the time described it as a "cool-down cycle," saying, "They cool down and they heat up."