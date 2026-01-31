Newly released Justice Department records show that Jeffrey Epstein gave luxury gifts to former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, including a $9,400 Hermès handbag and an expensive spa visit at the Four Seasons in Washington, D.C.

The records, made public Friday, detail years of friendly contact between Epstein and Ruemmler after she left the White House and entered private practice.

Ruemmler, who now serves as general counsel at Goldman Sachs, received the gifts between 2014 and 2019, according to email records.

The exchanges raise fresh questions about her past relationship with Epstein, who had already pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

According to the NY Post, one of the most detailed records shows Epstein arranging a "full half-day" spa appointment for Ruemmler at the Four Seasons in Georgetown in August 2016.

In an email to an associate, Ruemmler wrote that she had won a case and needed some pampering.

She later confirmed the plan, saying she would get a massage followed by a facial. The cost of such a package can reach up to $1,000.

The following month, Epstein also arranged for Ruemmler to receive a Hermès handbag valued at $9,400.

Emails show Epstein instructing his assistant to confirm that Ruemmler received the bag. Her response was enthusiastic. "Oh my God! I am dying. It is so beautiful," she wrote back.

DOJ Files Raise Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Gifts

The handbag was not the first or last gift. DOJ records show Epstein sent flowers to Ruemmler's office in August 2016, TotalNews reported.

In November 2018, she also received a Hermès-branded Apple Watch worth about $1,300. Ruemmler reacted warmly to both gifts, describing Epstein as "so sweet."

In one exchange, she even shared her preference for a specific Hermès watch style, noting she would wear it every day.

Other emails show Epstein's staff discussing plans to give Ruemmler additional items, including a ring, a bottle of wine, and a card.

These details appear to conflict with Ruemmler's earlier statement to CNN, in which she said she was "not compensated" for representing Epstein or offering public relations advice.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson addressed the issue in a statement, saying, "It's well known that Epstein often offered unsolicited favors and gifts to his many business contacts."

The records also include messages suggesting Ruemmler advised Epstein on how to respond to a possible Washington Post story in 2019. All of the documented contact occurred years after Epstein's 2008 conviction.

Epstein was arrested again in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of girls, some as young as 14. He was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019.