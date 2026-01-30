Margot Robbie has shared her thoughts on the growing buzz around Jacob Elordi possibly becoming the next James Bond, and her reaction is full of confidence in her co-star.

Speaking at the "Wuthering Heights" world premiere on January 28, Robbie praised Elordi's talent, saying she believes he can take on any character thrown his way.

While talking with sources reporter Will Marfuggi, Robbie said she had not yet spoken to Elordi about the Bond rumors.

Still, she did not hold back her support. "He could do anything. He could play any character," she said, reacting to reports linking the actor to the iconic 007 role.

According to TheNews, the speculation comes as Elordi, 28, is said to have met with director Denis Villeneuve and producers from Amazon and MGM, sparking talk that he may be in early discussions for the famous spy franchise.

Elordi, best known for his role in "Euphoria," has not publicly commented on the rumors.

Robbie's comments carry extra weight because she recently worked closely with Elordi on "Wuthering Heights," an upcoming adaptation directed by Emerald Fennell.

In the film, Robbie plays Catherine, while Elordi stars opposite her as Heathcliff. Their strong connection on screen was built through an equally intense working relationship behind the scenes.

Margot Robbie is solidifying her bond with ‘Wuthering Heights’ costar Jacob Elordi with matching rings that read: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." pic.twitter.com/Vi4sbIuGe4 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 30, 2026

Margot Robbie Recalls Strong Bond With Jacob Elordi

During a Fandango panel on January 14, Robbie reflected on their early days of filming. She recalled how Elordi was often nearby, quietly watching her work.

"He would just be like, always in the vicinity of where I was," she said. By the third day, she found herself expecting him to be close by and felt unsettled when he wasn't, ENews reported.

Robbie, who married producer Tom Ackerley in 2016, described feeling "lost" when she could not find Elordi on set one day.

She compared the feeling to a child missing a comfort item, showing how strong their creative bond had become.

Elordi later confirmed that the feeling went both ways. He called their connection a "mutual obsession" and explained that anyone working with Robbie would naturally want to stay close.

"Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food," he said, adding simply, "I was enamored by her."

Fans will soon see that closeness on screen when "Wuthering Heights" arrives in theaters on February 13.