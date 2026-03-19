Selena Gomez will appear in the upcoming "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" on Disney+, Miley Cyrus has confirmed in new comments and social media posts.

Cyrus confirmed that Gomez will make a special cameo during the anniversary event, which marks two decades since the Disney Channel series first premiered.

The news was shared on Mar. 18, when Cyrus referenced Gomez's involvement while promoting the special in an interview and related online clips. Cyrus said host Alex Cooper helped arrange Gomez's surprise appearance as part of the taping, according to People.

The "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" is scheduled to stream on Disney+ on Mar. 24, exactly 20 years after the show's original debut in 2006. The program will celebrate the series' legacy with interviews, archival footage, and recreated sets from the original production. It is designed as a one-night streaming event built around the anniversary date.

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Disney announced that the special will feature an in-depth conversation with Cyrus hosted by "Call Her Daddy" presenter Alex Cooper in front of a live audience. The interview will look back at how "Hannah Montana" was created and how it affected viewers who grew up with the series. Cyrus will also reflect on how playing Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana influenced her career, Yahoo News reported.

The special will revisit key locations from the show, including the Stewart family living room and Hannah Montana's closet, rebuilt on a soundstage. Producers have prepared never-before-seen archival material and are bringing back other familiar faces from the original cast and guest roster.

Gomez previously guest-starred on "Hannah Montana" in 2007 as pop rival Mikayla Skeech in several episodes, one of her earliest Disney Channel roles. Those appearances came before she led her own series, "Wizards of Waverly Place," and expanded into music and films for the company.

The anniversary special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, with Cyrus among the executive producers. Disney+ is promoting a "Hannah Montana" collection featuring all four seasons, the feature film, and the concert movie alongside the Mar. 24 special, as per Walt Disney.