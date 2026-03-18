Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker drew attention at the New York premiere of their new TV series Scarpetta, sparking romance rumors after being seen holding hands on the red carpet.

The pair, who starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, and Bobby Cannavale, were glowing as they posed together. Kidman wore a black dress with a gauzy skirt and structured blazer, while Baker opted for a tan suit with a black shirt underneath, Hello Magazine reports.

Kidman, who has known Baker for decades and serves as godmother to his son Harry, told The Daily Telegraph, "We have known each other for a huge portion of our lives, so I've always wanted to do something substantial with Simon. And so, it was me going, would you please, please, do this with me? And he was at a time in his life when he could, when he could make decisions to be away from home and do things that took his fancy, and so it was kind of kismet."

She added, "And he said yes to me. Baker reflected on their previous on-screen chemistry, noting, "It's kind of strange. I think the first time we did it, we both sort of went, 'Okay, whatever.'"

Kidman described their comfort level, referencing her longtime friendship with Baker and his former wife, "I didn't find it weird. But we've kissed on the cheek before. We've hugged a lot. We've lived in the same house. And you know, the woman I grew up with, he was married to for a substantial part of his life...29 years, so we are just the same person."

Baker and his ex-wife, Rebecca Rigg, divorced in 2020 after 29 years of marriage, remaining close friends and co-parents to their three children. Kidman serves as godmother to their youngest son, Harry. She told the outlet, "I think because of our history together, that's in-built, so we didn't have to work for that, that just vibrates."

Meanwhile, Kidman recently finalized her divorce from Keith Urban in January 2026 after almost 20 years of marriage. She shared with Variety, "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that. Everything else I don't discuss out of respect. I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Their display at the premiere has reignited speculation over whether a deeper romantic connection could be forming between Kidman and Baker, years after their long-standing friendship began.