Val Kilmer is set to appear in the upcoming independent film "As Deep as the Grave" through a generative AI recreation of the late actor, nearly a year after his death.

First Line Films announced that an AI-rendered version of Kilmer will co-star in the drama, in what the company describes as one of the boldest uses of artificial intelligence in a feature film so far.

The project uses AI tools to reconstruct Kilmer's likeness and voice for the role of Father Fintan, a Catholic priest and Native American spiritual leader. Producers say the actor's estate approved the digital performance and will be compensated for the use of his image, according to People.

Kilmer had originally signed on to perform the role several years ago but was unable to shoot any scenes due to worsening health linked to his long battle with throat cancer.

The "Top Gun" and "Batman Forever" star died from pneumonia in April 2025 in Los Angeles at age 65, after earlier treatments and tracheostomies had severely affected his natural voice. Filmmakers turned to generative AI during postproduction to complete the character after his death.

Director and writer Coerte Voorhees said the part of Father Fintan was written specifically for Kilmer and drew on the actor's personal ties to the American Southwest, Geek Tyrant reported.

The team created the on-screen performance by training software on archival photos and footage, including younger images supplied by Kilmer's family, combined with material from his final years. The system also generated dialogue using a recreation of his voice, which had previously been digitally assisted for "Top Gun: Maverick."

"As Deep as the Grave," previously titled "Canyon of the Dead," is based on the true story of Southwestern archaeologists Ann and Earl Morris and their work in Canyon de Chelly, Arizona.

The film follows the couple as they lead excavations that uncover Navajo history and sacred sites in the canyon. Within that story, Kilmer's character appears as a spiritual figure who connects the Morrises' scientific work to the religious and cultural beliefs of the local community, as per Forbes.