Netflix denies reports that its partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is in trouble are inaccurate and that the couple still has projects in active development with the streamer.​

In its latest comments, Netflix stressed that Harry and Meghan remain under their overall deal and continue to develop series through their Archewell Productions banner. The company emphasized that several projects are moving forward, even if not all have been publicly announced.​

Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "thoughtful" and "collaborative" partners when discussing their slate. She noted that the pair are closely involved in shaping ideas and that the streamer is still engaging with them on future output, according to Deadline.​

So far, the collaboration has produced several high-profile releases on Netflix, starting with the six-part docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which explored the couple's relationship and departure from royal duties.

The deal has also yielded "Heart of Invictus," a five-part series executive-produced by Harry that follows injured service members preparing for the 2022 Invictus Games, and "Live to Lead," a documentary project highlighting global social justice leaders introduced by the couple.

Despite Netflix's stance, a series of recent articles has claimed the deal is "struggling" and highlighted underperforming projects and creative disagreements. Some reports suggested that internal enthusiasm at Netflix had cooled after early successes, leading to doubts about long-term investment, Variety reported.​

Among the more sensational rumors is a claim that Netflix executives, including co-CEO Ted Sarandos, will not speak to Meghan unless lawyers are on the line. Another allegation is that Meghan talks over or "reframes" Harry's comments during meetings, including pitches and calls about their shows.

Both Netflix and the Sussexes' legal team have strongly rejected those specific claims. Their attorney has called the suggestion that Sarandos only deals with Meghan in the presence of lawyers "blatantly false" and said she communicates with him in normal professional settings.

Harry has also pushed back on the idea that Meghan routinely talks over him in meetings, arguing that the portrayal is unfair and rooted in negative stereotypes, as per Express.