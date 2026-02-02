Johnny Depp appears nearly unrecognizable in newly released set photos showing his transformation into Ebenezer Scrooge for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol," shot on location in London on January 28.

The actor was photographed wearing extensive prosthetics and makeup to portray the miserly character from Charles Dickens' classic tale. Images show the 62-year-old star dressed in a large blue and black coat over nightclothes, with gray-streaked hair visible beneath a traditional nightcap as he filmed scenes in the British capital.​

This production represents Depp's return to a major Hollywood studio after several years of working on smaller projects. His last significant studio films were "Waiting for the Barbarians" in 2019 and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in 2018, according to Radar Online.

The actor reduced his involvement in major releases after his legal battle with former spouse Amber Heard, which concluded in June 2022 when a jury found her liable on three defamation counts. The pair finalized a settlement in December 2022 following appeals.

Ti West directs the film, bringing his distinctive visual style from horror projects like "X," "Pearl," and "MaXXXine" to this darker interpretation of the Dickens story. Nathaniel Halpern, who previously created "Tales from the Loop" and worked on "Legion," wrote the screenplay.

The set photos also revealed Andrea Riseborough portraying the Ghost of Christmas Past, covered in white makeup with ghostly contact lenses and a flowing white gown. The cast features Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Sam Claflin as Fred, and Daisy Ridley in an undisclosed role, as per Deadline.

Paramount describes the film as "a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens' London, following one man's supernatural journey to face his past, present and future as he fights for a second chance at redemption."​

The film will open in theaters on November 13, 2026. Depp recently worked on independent projects, including the French historical drama "Jeanne du Barry," which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. He wrapped filming on the action thriller "Day Drinker" with Penélope Cruz in October 2025, as per People.