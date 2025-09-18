Disney+ has officially announced the return of "The Muppet Show" with a special event scheduled to premiere in 2026 to commemorate the original series' 50th anniversary.

The beloved variety show format will feature pop star Sabrina Carpenter as the special guest, marking a significant revival of Jim Henson's iconic creation.

Seth Rogen and his Point Grey Pictures production company are spearheading the project as executive producers alongside partner Evan Goldberg. The special is designed to serve as a backdoor pilot, potentially launching a full revival of the classic series if successful. Disney+ has commissioned this one-off television event through collaboration between 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey Pictures.

The special will see Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the entire Muppet gang returning to the Muppet Theatre to produce a variety show in the original format. Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will bring the beloved characters to life, with Goelz notably having performed with the Muppets for over 50 years since the original show's inception.

Carpenter will not only guest star but also serve as an executive producer for the special. The singer, who recently achieved global success with hits like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," represents a strategic choice to attract contemporary audiences while honoring the show's tradition of featuring A-list celebrities.

Albertina Rizzo, known for her work on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," will write and executive produce the special, while Alex Timbers will direct and executive produce. Additional executive producers include James Weaver and Alex McAtee from Point Grey Pictures, along with David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach from The Muppets Studio, plus longtime Muppet performers Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson.

The original "Muppet Show" aired from 1976 to 1981, reaching audiences in over 100 countries and featuring numerous celebrity guests, including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, and Paul Simon. The series played a crucial role in establishing the Muppets as mainstream entertainment icons after their initial appearances on "Sesame Street."

The 2026 special represents the latest effort to revive the franchise for Disney+, following previous attempts including "Muppets Haunted Mansion" and "The Muppets Mayhem." The California Film Commission recently awarded the project a tax credit, officially designating it as a "Muppets pilot." All five seasons of the original "The Muppet Show" are currently available for streaming on Disney+.