Ellen DeGeneres has just bought a new mansion in Montecito, California, for 27.4 million dollars.

Realtor reported the purchased home was once owned by movie producer Brian Grazer and that the couple closed the deal in November.

This relocation is not a signal for DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, to move back fully to the U.S. The couple moved to England in November 2024.

However, they intend to spend part of their time in Montecito and part in the U.K.

"She's not moving back to the U.S., but will continue to share her time between the U.K. and Montecito," a source revealed to PEOPLE.

Missing California

DeGeneres, 68, is said to have gotten a little homesick for California after she had been living overseas for more than a year.

The source revealed that the comedian was not happy with the U.S. political situation, especially after Donald Trump's second term. People in her English neighborhood saw that she had not been around for several months, which increased the rumors that she had permanently left the place.

The couple was seen in Santa Barbara in December, and the comedian posted a picture of California on her Instagram account.

A real estate insider noted the couple had been "missing the California weather and horse scene" since their move to the Cotswolds.

The source added, "Portia loves polo and her horses." The Cotswolds, a rural region in south central England covering Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, and other counties, is known for its rolling hills, medieval villages, and stately homes.

Homes in the Cotswolds and Montecito

When DeGeneres and de Rossi first moved to England, they purchased an $18 million farmhouse, which ultimately did not meet their needs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

They later moved into a modern hilltop home in Oxfordshire with floor-to-ceiling windows and ample land for Portia's horses. The couple sold the original farmhouse for $30 million, although Realtor noted the property was later taken off the market.

Reflecting on their English home, DeGeneres said, "When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them."

Balancing Life Between Two Continents

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who have chosen to live a quiet life in England, still go back to California for their home-based activities.

Even while overseas, DeGeneres has remained socially engaged. She voiced support for anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by Immigration Customs Enforcement officers, telling Instagram followers, "I am so sorry for what is happening in Minneapolis and our country, really, but specifically Minneapolis right now because that's where I shot my last stand-up special and everybody there couldn't have been more lovely."

"So my thoughts and my prayers are going out to everyone, and I'm proud of everyone who's protesting peacefully, and I am sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting, for doing what you should be doing."