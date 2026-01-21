Dylan Mulvaney is speaking out after facing backlash for being cast as Anne Boleyn in the Broadway hit "Six the Musical."

The transgender activist and performer called the role a "miracle" after online criticism grew so intense that the show limited access to its social media pages.

The casting was announced in mid-January, revealing that Mulvaney would play Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, in the pop-style musical that reimagines the king's six wives as a modern girl group.

While "Six" has long been marketed as a bold, feminist celebration of women's history and "21st century girl power," Mulvaney's casting quickly sparked debate, FoxNews reported.

Critics argued that placing a trans woman in a women-centered production took opportunities away from female performers.

Others questioned the historical accuracy of the role or claimed Mulvaney was chosen mainly because of her large social media following.

As the backlash spread, the production locked its account on X and turned off comments on Instagram posts related to the casting.

Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Critics

Mulvaney addressed the reaction in a video shared as part of her ongoing "Days of Girlhood" series, which documents her life since coming out as a trans woman. In the video, she spoke directly about what the role means to her.

"Being a trans person in 2026 when this world is working against us in what feels like every way," Mulvaney said, "for me to be able to step out onto a Broadway stage as Anne Boleyn and perform an iconic historical character's role in a show that is so rooted in celebrating femininity, I think that's a miracle."

She noted that the video was filmed after the first rehearsal for the show, calling the moment deeply emotional.

According to PinkNews, Mulvaney also acknowledged that her visibility played a role in her career path, including the attention she received after the Bud Light partnership in 2023 that made her a national figure.

"If I had to go viral and find myself in a far-right media firestorm and spend many years and many tears wondering why that was happening and trying desperately to get back to what I once loved, which was theater, I would do it all over again if it meant that I got to be on stage," she said.