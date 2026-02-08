North West is once again at the center of online attention after showing off what appear to be new hand and finger piercings on social media.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Feb. 5, featuring multiple piercings on both hands and at least one wrist.

The image quickly caught fans' attention, as it showed several small spikes and ball-style piercings across North's fingers and hands.

She added a short caption made up of emojis, keeping her message playful and brief.

It remains unclear whether all of the piercings shown in the photo are real or temporary, as North has previously appeared with both real and fake body jewelry.

According to PageSix, this latest post comes months after North was first seen with a finger piercing in September while vacationing in Rome with her mother.

That initial piercing, believed to be a microdermal or single-point piercing, sparked strong backlash online.

Many critics argued that North was too young for that type of body modification, which lies flat under the skin and does not have a visible entry and exit point.

Since then, North has continued to share images showing piercings on and off, fueling debate about whether they are permanent.

In the most recent photo, some of the original finger piercings appeared slightly irritated, which added to fan concern and discussion.

North West (12) shows off all her new hand piercings. 👀 pic.twitter.com/73Olpnjk6j — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 6, 2026

Kim Kardashian Defends North West's Unique Style

Kim Kardashian has previously addressed the criticism surrounding North's style and appearance.

Speaking on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," Kardashian said her daughter has a strong sense of self and enjoys expressing her creativity through fashion and beauty choices.

"She has a really unique style," Kardashian said. "It's just really fun to see someone be so creative and also know herself so much."

Kardashian also acknowledged that parenting in the public eye comes with challenges.

She admitted that she does not always get things right and has asked the public for understanding.

"As a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time," she said, referring to moments where choices are judged by millions, People reported.

When North later shared photos showing dramatic piercings and face tattoos, Kardashian clarified that the look was part of a Halloween costume created with friends.

Their joint TikTok account responded simply, calling the outrage "such a non-issue."