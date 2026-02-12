Priyanka Chopra is setting the record straight about ongoing rumors that her marriage to Nick Jonas is in trouble.

In a new interview published February 11, the actress addressed years of speculation and made it clear she is no longer bothered by the chatter.

"We're eight years in," Priyanka told Variety. "If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that's their choice. I stopped thinking about it."

The 44-year-old star said the negative comments began early in their relationship.

According to ENews, she admitted the criticism was painful at first, especially when people questioned their differences.

"I don't know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way," she said. "I think there was the intercultural nature of it—different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful."

Priyanka, who married Jonas, 33, in 2018, said they chose to focus on each other instead of outside noise.

"And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, 'It doesn't matter,'" she explained. "So it's like water off a duck's back now."

The couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. Over the years, rumors have surfaced more than once, including when Priyanka briefly removed "Jonas" from her social media name.

She did not directly mention that moment in the interview, but her latest comments suggest she sees such speculation as part of life in the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra Addresses "Very Hurtful" Speculation About Nick Jonas Marriage https://t.co/sPAipdxsXG — E! News (@enews) February 11, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Praises Nick Jonas' 'Absolute Sincerity'

Priyanka also opened up about their fast-moving romance. The pair got married within six months of meeting.

She admitted that at first, she questioned whether Nick's mature and calm personality was real. "When I first married him, I didn't know if it was even real," she said.

"Because I was like, 'This is crazy. This is put on.' But Nick has this absolute sincerity. It inspires me every day," Hola reported

She praised his honesty and credited his upbringing. "He's constantly sincere," she said. "His parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded, absolute saints, so I can see where it comes from. But it's such a disarming quality about him."

Nick has also spoken about their bond. On a recent podcast appearance, he said their age difference actually strengthened their relationship. "I think I've lived a lot of life in 33 years," he shared, adding that he was drawn to Priyanka's "real perspective and depth."