Actress and model Bijou Phillips has been hospitalized and is urgently seeking a second kidney transplant, sharing that "time is of the essence" as she undergoes dialysis at UCLA Health.

Phillips, 45, confirmed the news in a heartfelt social media post, explaining that she is currently under the care of Dr. Anjay Rastogi while waiting for a living donor.

She revealed that her first kidney transplant, received in 2017, has failed after years of complications.

"I'm asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and, most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter. I am in need of a kidney," Phillips wrote.

She shared that she was "born with underdeveloped kidneys" and spent the first three months of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit on dialysis, US Magazine reported.

In 2017, a close friend donated a kidney, giving her what she called "8 precious years" to be present for her daughter, Fianna.

"That transplant gave me 8 precious years to be a mother to my daughter — but I have had many complications since, including the BK virus which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection," she explained. As a result, she is now back on dialysis while searching for a donor.

Bijou Phillips Pleads for Living Kidney Donor

According to ENews, Phillips asked supporters to help spread the word about living kidney donation. "Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends," she wrote.

The actress is mom to 12-year-old Fianna, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Masterson.

Phillips filed for divorce in 2023 after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following his conviction on two counts of rape. She was later awarded full custody of their daughter.

In the past, Phillips has spoken about how deeply her health struggles have shaped her life.

Before her 2017 transplant, she was hospitalized with a serious blood infection and had been quietly managing kidney disease for years, including undergoing weekly dialysis.