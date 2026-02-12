An image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, former President of the United States and financier, where a young woman gives them a foot wash, is not authentic according to the source. The image gained traction on social media in February 2026, and it is from an artist who created fake yet realistic images of public persons.

The picture gave rise to rumors of its association with the U.S. Department of Justice's recent release of more than three million files related to Epstein, following a previous drop in December 2025, as per NPR. Social media users shared the alleged photo on Facebook, Threads, and Instagram, claiming it came from the DOJ files.

From the DOJ Files.

In reality, the photo was created by British artist Alison Jackson, who specializes in convincingly realistic images of celebrities in imagined private moments. Jackson first posted the image on Facebook, TikTok, and X on Nov. 17, 2025.

A spokesperson for Jackson confirmed to Snopes that the image was her creation. "The image was created by Alison Jackson, she uses lookalikes of the public figures and makes them look realistic, she also uses AI – it's a bit of both," the spokesperson said.

Snopes noted several details that indicate the image is artificially generated. An example of this is that Trump's right hand is missing one or two fingers, with the three fingers that are present being disproportionate.

Additionally, the lighting in Trump's aviator sunglasses appears unrealistic. Normally, aviator lenses partially reflect light or allow visibility of the eyes behind them, yet in the image, the lenses are pitch black with no reflection despite the apparent flash photography.

Jackson's website explains that her work intentionally blurs the line between real and imagined, stating that she "creates convincingly realistic photographs, films and sculpture depicting celebrities doing things in private, images that we have all imagined but never seen before, using cleverly styled lookalikes."

Snopes concluded that the widely circulated foot-washing photo is a fabrication and should not be considered a true depiction of Trump, Epstein, or events involving the Department of Justice.

