Republican lawmakers are urging federal regulators to investigate Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, alleging the Spanish-language performance pushed "explicit and indecent" content and what one congressman called "pornographic filth" onto millions of viewers on live television.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine and Missouri Rep. Mark Alford are among a small group of House Republicans pressing the Federal Communications Commission to review the Super Bowl LX broadcast, which aired on NBC and Telemundo.

Fine said he is sending a letter to FCC chairman Brendan Carr demanding "dramatic action," including fines and broadcast license reviews targeting the NFL, NBC, and the Puerto Rican star. He has argued that if the lyrics and themes had been delivered in English, the show "would have been pulled down" and that "the fines would have been enormous," according to Axios.

In a separate move, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles has asked the House Energy and Commerce Committee to open a formal inquiry into the NFL and NBC, accusing them of approving a performance that he says featured "explicit and indecent content."

Ogles' letter claims the halftime set included songs "widely known for explicit sexual references" and choreography with "sexualized movements including widespread twerking, grinding, pelvic thrusts, and other sexually suggestive conduct," and alleges that children were exposed to material glorifying specific sexual acts.

Republican critics say the broadcast violated federal decency standards that restrict obscene or indecent content on public airwaves during hours when children are likely watching, Ground reported.

Fine has insisted that Bad Bunny's performance relied on profanity and sexual themes in Spanish to evade those rules, accusing the NFL and NBC of airing material that would not have been permitted in English. Some GOP figures have gone further: Fine called the show "illegal" and "disgusting," while former President Donald Trump labeled the halftime event "one of the worst" in Super Bowl history and a "disgrace" to the country.

Media reports note that many of the most graphic lyrics circulating online are translations from Bad Bunny's catalog and were not actually performed in full during the 14-minute set.

As of midweek, the FCC had not announced any enforcement action or confirmed receiving the Republicans' complaint, and representatives for Bad Bunny, the NFL, NBC, and the agency have not publicly commented in detail on the controversy, as per USA Today.