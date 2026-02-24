Netflix has officially announced that Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will meet in a long-awaited rematch on September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with the fight planned to stream live worldwide on its platform.

The bout will mark the first professional boxing event held at the high-tech Sphere venue, which has previously been used for major entertainment and combat sports events in Las Vegas.

Netflix said the fight will be available to its global subscribers as a live event, signaling another major step in the company's push into live sports programming. The rematch will come more than 11 years after Mayweather's unanimous decision victory over Pacquiao in their 2015 clash that broke pay-per-view and live-gate records, according to Deadline.

According to Netflix and boxing outlets, the fight is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, and will stream live to subscribers in all regions where the service is available, with no additional pay-per-view fee mentioned so far.

Ticketing information for the event at the Sphere has not yet been released, but organizers expect strong demand given the fighters' global fan bases and the historic nature of the rematch. Specific details such as the contracted weight and number of rounds have not been widely disclosed, though the bout is being billed as a full professional contest rather than an exhibition.

Read more: British Heavyweight Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured in Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria That Killed Two People

Mayweather, 48, is coming out of a long retirement from professional boxing, having focused on exhibitions in recent years, while Pacquiao, 47, returned to active competition in 2025 after briefly stepping away from the sport, ESPN reported.

Both men are former multi-division world champions and remain two of the biggest names in boxing, especially in the United States and the Philippines.

Their first meeting in 2015, often called the "Fight of the Century," generated record revenue but drew criticism from some fans who felt the matchup came too late in their primes.

In a statement, Netflix sports executive Gabe Spitzer described the event as a "full-circle" moment, noting his past experience inside both fighters' training camps and calling the rematch a landmark sports broadcast for the streaming service.

The fight is being produced and promoted by a group that includes Mayweather Promotions, Manny Pacquiao's promotional outfit, and several partner companies, as per The Wrap.