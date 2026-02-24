Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards when a guest in the audience shouted a racial slur, prompting widespread reaction and a flurry of backstage responses, according to multiple reports.

The outburst came from John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, a neurological condition that causes involuntary verbal tics. Davidson was attending the ceremony for the film "I Swear," which is based on his life.

Delroy Lindo says him and Michael B. Jordan did “what we had to do” to continue presenting at the BAFTAs after John Davidson shouted the N-word in an involuntary tic.



He said he wishes “someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards.”



(Source: https://t.co/CetXlW2PDv) pic.twitter.com/QM425fPt2M — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2026

Organizers Respond to Onstage Incident

Following the incident, Jordan and Lindo continued with their presentation. A source told Daily Mail that neither actor anticipated what occurred.

"Delroy and Michael, like everyone else, didn't expect what happened to happen," the source said.

"In the moment, they didn't know what was happening, and they have since talked about it with each other, and they both agreed they did the right thing and didn't address it, didn't give it any life more than it ended up turning into."

The insider said the actors remained focused on their responsibilities. "They were there to do a job, to celebrate, and they did that," the source added.

"It is very unfortunate with the fallout, but they both are hoping that this can be a teachable moment."

The same source said the actors did not want the episode to affect the rest of the awards season or potential recognition for "Sinners," which has grossed $370 million globally.

"They both don't want this to hinder the rest of award season and potential future wins for Sinners," the source said. "They know that they will have to address it and will be asked about it over and over."

Backstage Reaction and Broadcast Response

Another account claimed organizers attempted to characterize the incident as unintentional language rather than an offensive remark, though those close to Jordan and Lindo disputed that framing.

They claimed the situation "worsened behind the scenes" and said, "Organizers spent the entire evening trying to convince Michael and Lindo that the outburst wasn't offensive, but they were disgusted, both at what was said and the efforts to convince viewers it was just an 'outburst,' the source claimed."

The insider added, "It ruined the night and people close to them wonder if Alan [Cumming] would have been as understanding if John's outburst had included a slur directed at him."

The source further alleged that industry figures attempted to minimize the moment backstage, saying, "Some of the Studio Canal people tried to explain it away to Michael, Lindo and Wumni backstage but they weren't interested. It really isn't acceptable."

The insider also referenced broadcast decisions, stating, "The BBC managed to erase any messages related to Palestine."

The British Broadcasting Corporation later issued an apology after the comment aired. In a statement, the organization acknowledged that a "loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard" while Jordan and Lindo were on stage and apologized "unreservedly" to them and others impacted.

The statement also said Davidson "chose to leave the auditorium" during the ceremony.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts said it had taken steps to warn attendees that Davidson was present and that they "may hear strong language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony."

The organization said it took "full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation" and pledged to learn from the incident while keeping inclusion "at the core of all we do."

In a separate statement, BAFTA acknowledged the "very offensive language" heard during the ceremony, saying it "carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many" and apologized "unreservedly to all those impacted."

Davidson later released a statement obtained by Variety in which he said he was "deeply mortified" by his involuntary tics and emphasized they were not intentional.

"I can only add that I am and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning," he said.

He added that he appreciated BAFTA's announcement ahead of the broadcast warning attendees about his condition and said he felt "welcomed and understood" following applause from the audience.