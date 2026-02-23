Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo encountered an unexpected and involuntary disruption while presenting the award for Best Visual Effects at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.

The outburst came from John Davidson, a celebrated campaigner for Tourette's syndrome and the real-life inspiration for the BAFTA-nominated movie "I Swear."

The actors were announcing the winner, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," when Davidson's uncontrollable vocal tic included a racial slur that could be heard across the venue, Yahoo reported.

Despite the startling moment, Jordan and Lindo maintained their composure and continued presenting the award without interruption.

BAFTA host Alan Cumming addressed the situation promptly, asking the audience for understanding.

"You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience," Cumming said.

He later added, "Tourette's syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

OH NO U DIDN'T? Tourette’s activist John Davidson shouts N-word during BAFTAs telecast while Michael B. Jordan & Delroy Lindo present + FOCK u during coupl other presentations b4 leavin early. https://t.co/tA46Spxzcy — willwinforever (@willwinforever) February 23, 2026

John Davidson Causes Stir at BAFTAs

Davidson, who attended the ceremony with friend Dottie Achenbach, had earlier interrupted BAFTA chair Sara Putt during her introductory speech and also directed expletives at the directors of "Boong."

However, he appeared to leave the awards voluntarily during the second half of the ceremony, according to reports.

A BAFTA source confirmed that he was an invited guest and that the organization would not have asked him to leave under any circumstances.

Tourette's syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements and vocalizations, known as tics.

According to Page Six, Davidson has been a long-time ambassador for the condition and was first introduced to the public in the 1989 BBC documentary "John's Not Mad."

Over the years, he has given talks and workshops to raise awareness about living with Tourette's, emphasizing that the condition is uncontrollable and has no cure.