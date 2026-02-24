Sydney Sweeney has officially cut all business ties with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino after paying him out to dissolve their original production company and relaunching the venture under her sole control.​

According to documents obtained in California, the former couple's company, Fifty-Fifty Films LLC, was formally dissolved on December 12, 2025, with paperwork indicating the move was approved by all members of the business.

Sources say Sweeney paid Davino so she could sever their professional relationship completely, with insiders stressing that he no longer has any role in her personal or professional life. The breakup of their business partnership follows the end of their engagement, which came in March 2025 after several years together, according to TMZ.

Sweeney and Davino launched Fifty-Fifty Films LLC in January 2019, presenting it as an independent production studio and partnering on projects including her horror film "Immaculate" and the hit romantic comedy "Anyone But You," which co-starred Glen Powell. Both were still listed as managers of the LLC as of May 2025, showing that their shared venture continued on paper even after they split as a couple.

Filings submitted in January 2026 show that Sweeney has now created a new entity, Fifty-Fifty Films, Inc., giving the actress full control of the company's future. In the new corporation, Sweeney is listed as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary, and the documents state there are no vacant board seats, Elle reported.​

Sweeney and Davino's relationship began in 2018, when the actress, then an emerging television star, was first linked to the Chicago-based businessman at industry events. They kept their romance largely private, becoming engaged in early 2022 after she was photographed wearing a diamond ring and later confirming the news through sources.

Over nearly seven years together, Davino accompanied Sweeney to select red carpet appearances while they quietly built a life split between Los Angeles and Chicago, with Sweeney once describing them as "teammates" who supported each other's careers.

By early 2025, however, reports indicated they had postponed their wedding and their relationship had become "rocky," and Sweeney ultimately called off the engagement, with insiders saying she was not ready to settle down and wanted to focus on her fast-growing career, as per People.