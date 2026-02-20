Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is closing six UK-registered companies as scrutiny over her ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein intensifies.

The filings, submitted this month to Companies House, seek to dissolve S. Phoenix Events Limited, Fergie's Farm, La Luna Investments, Solamoon Limited, Philanthrepreneur Limited, and Planet Partners Productions Limited.

Ferguson, 66, is listed as the sole director of each business, and no creditors are reported to be owed money.

The exact purpose of all six companies is unclear. S. Phoenix Events Limited is described as focused on public relations and communications, while Fergie's Farm reportedly operates in retail.

According to People, Ferguson's current whereabouts remain unknown following her ex-husband Prince Andrew's arrest on February 19, his 66th birthday.

Andrew faces allegations of misconduct in public office for allegedly sharing confidential trade documents with Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy.

The move to dissolve the companies comes shortly after the US Justice Department released a trove of documents revealing continued communication between Epstein, Ferguson, and Andrew after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Despite claiming they had cut ties, emails show Ferguson maintaining contact with Epstein and even asking for financial help.

Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Pleads for Epstein Job

One May 2010 email reportedly shows Ferguson pleading for a role as Epstein's house assistant, stating, "I am the most capable and desperately need the money."

In another 2010 message, she thanked Epstein for assistance with brand deals, writing, "In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted... Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for."

Ferguson previously apologized in 2011 for accepting money from Epstein, calling it a "terrible, terrible error of judgment" and emphasizing, "I abhor paedophilia," US Magazine reported.

She also defended Andrew, describing him as "a first-rate father and first-rate man... who does not know how to tell an untruth or behave dishonourably."

Andrew's arrest has drawn widespread attention. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright stated, "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation... We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Recent images show Prince Andrew looking shocked as he left Aylsham Police Station in the UK, ducking into the backseat of a car.