Newly released U.S. Department of Justice documents show a series of emails between Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. These emails shed new light on their contact after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from minors.

RadarOnline was the first to report on the records, which were made public on Friday. They include personal messages, talks about possible royal access, and Epstein's attempts to change what people said about him in public.

The papers say that Ferguson sent Epstein a message in January 2010, about six months after Epstein got out of jail in Palm Beach County. Epstein had already served 13 months of an 18-month sentence. Ferguson said something about marriage in the email.

She wrote in the message, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," per Daily Mail.The files don't say what the comment was about.

Other letters show that Ferguson talked about helping Epstein set up special access in the UK. Epstein asked about setting up a "VIP tour" or "access to something special" in London for his lawyer Alan Dershowitz's daughter in an email exchange in June 2009, when he was still in jail.

Ferguson said in her response that she was willing to help. She said in the email, "I can organise anything." The messages seem to be about Buckingham Palace, but it's still not clear if anyone actually went there.

There are also more comments about marriage in the emails. Ferguson brought it up again in a message from September 2009, this time while talking about an unnamed woman. She wrote in that conversation, "Ok, well marry me and then we will employ her."

In addition to personal comments, the documents suggest that there is a pressure campaign going on behind the scenes. In March 2011, Epstein asked publicist Mike Sitrick for help in changing Ferguson's public stance. Epstein asked Sitrick to "draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out," after she told the Evening Standard that she was ""deep regret" for being with him.

Later emails from "Sarah," which the papers say are from Ferguson, dealt with those issues. In a message from April 2011, she said she "did not" and "would not" call him a "P." She also said she did it to "protect my own brand."

Other messages show Epstein talking about supposed access to royalty. He said in a conversation from 2009, "Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle." In another email from July 2010, someone asked about family members, and Ferguson replied, " Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend."" Eugie is away with a boyfriend who is cool.

RadarOnline says that the emails show that all of these conversations happened after Epstein was found guilty.

