Police have finished searching Royal Lodge, the former Windsor home of Prince Andrew, as an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office continues, authorities confirmed.

Thames Valley Police said officers wrapped up search activity in Berkshire after six days at the property in Great Windsor Park. The home had been Andrew's longtime residence before he moved out earlier this month.

"Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement, Yahoo reported.

Wright stressed that the case is still active. "We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing," he said.

"It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

At the time of his arrest, police said they were searching addresses in both Berkshire and Norfolk.

U.K. Parliament will debate calls for royal accountability after Prince Andrew’s arrest and Epstein links reignited scrutiny of the monarchy. https://t.co/IXBNoKPW1a pic.twitter.com/pwNIsuIaNW — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 24, 2026

Wood Farm Search Ends as Prince Andrew Probe Continues

According to People, searches at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where Andrew had been staying temporarily and where he was arrested, ended after the first day. Royal Lodge was the only property searched in Berkshire.

The investigation centers on claims that Andrew shared confidential information with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy in the 2000s. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

The arrest has renewed attention on Andrew's role within the royal family. He stepped back from public duties in 2019 following scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.

Last year, he was stripped of his princely titles. Earlier this month, he officially vacated Royal Lodge after being ordered to surrender the lease.

In a statement released after his brother's arrest, King Charles III said the royal family would cooperate fully with investigators. He added that "the law must take its course."