Former royal Prince Andrew was seen leaving a UK police station Thursday evening, hours after his arrest tied to new revelations involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 66-year-old, also known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, appeared tense as he exited Aylsham Police Station in the backseat of a dark vehicle.

Photos showed him sitting low in his seat, his expression tight and eyes reflecting from camera flashes. A male driver and another unidentified man were in the front.

Earlier that morning, officers arrived at his residence on the Sandringham Estate around 8 a.m. local time, Page Six reported.

Authorities came in unmarked vehicles and carried out searches at the property, as well as at Royal Lodge in Berkshire, Andrew's former home.

Police confirmed the arrest was made on suspicion of misconduct in public office during Andrew's time as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Former Prince Andrew looks like he saw a freaking GHOST following his release from custody after 12 hours in jail



Dude did NOT expect accountability to ever come.



Andrew now faces LIFE IN PRISON for his crimes exposed by the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/JNBTgbIxB2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 19, 2026

Police Open Misconduct Probe Into Prince Andrew

The investigation focuses on claims that he allegedly shared confidential trade documents with Epstein.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement. "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation."

Authorities said they understand the high public interest in the case and will provide updates when appropriate.

The allegations surfaced after recently released files claimed Andrew sent Epstein private reports about official trips to Vietnam and Singapore in 2010.

Under the Official Secrets Act, trade envoys must keep such details confidential, even after leaving their roles.

Investigators are also reviewing separate allegations connected to Epstein's activities. According to Yahoo, Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In response to the arrest, King Charles III expressed concern but emphasized due process. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the monarch said. He added that the matter would be handled through a "full, fair and proper process."

Andrew has previously denied wrongdoing related to Epstein. He was stripped of his royal titles last year amid past allegations connected to Epstein's network.