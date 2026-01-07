Matthew Koma, the husband of actress Hilary Duff, has stepped into the spotlight amid renewed speculation about a rift involving Ashley Tisdale and a once-tight circle of celebrity mothers.

The musician and producer appeared to take aim at Tisdale this week after she published a personal essay describing her decision to distance herself from what she labeled a "toxic mom group."

Without naming names, the essay reignited online chatter about which friendships had soured — and prompted Koma to weigh in publicly with biting humor.

Koma posted a mock headline to Instagram that read, per US Weekly, "When You're the Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus to Their Actual Toddlers."

The jab was widely interpreted as a response to Tisdale's essay in The Cut, in which she detailed feelings of exclusion during the postpartum period.

Fallout From a 'Toxic Mom Group' Essay

Tisdale's piece traced her emotional experience of gradually being left out of gatherings she once shared with fellow celebrity mothers. She wrote that noticing group outings on social media without her "took me back to an unpleasant but familiar feeling I thought I'd left behind years ago," and she began questioning herself: "Maybe I'm not cool enough?"

The actress explained that after another perceived slight, she decided to step away altogether, texting the group to say, "This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore."

While she emphasized that she never considered most of the women "bad people," she said the dynamic became unhealthy for her.

Although Tisdale avoided naming anyone, fans quickly speculated that the group included Duff and Mandy Moore, particularly after Tisdale unfollowed both women on Instagram. The timing fueled rumors of lingering tension, especially given how publicly close the group once appeared.

Longtime Friendship and PR

In earlier years, Tisdale openly praised the support system she found among her fellow moms. After welcoming her daughter Jupiter in 2021, she described the group — which also included Meghan Trainor — as a "village of moms," sharing vacations, playdates, and milestones together.

As recently as early 2025, Tisdale publicly thanked the group for being there during difficult moments, writing that "the human connection is not lost" and praising the moms who showed up "in the highs and lows."

Duff and Moore, meanwhile, appear to remain close.

The longtime friends have spoken about leaning on each other during challenging periods, including last year's wildfires, when Moore temporarily lived with Duff after losing her home. Recent social media posts show the two still spending time together with their children.

Outside the immediate circle, clothing designer Samii Ryan — another figure loosely linked to the group — appeared to respond cryptically to the situation.

According to Page Six, she reposted a video set to Megan Thee Stallion lyrics about self-confidence and indifference to criticism, captioning it "2026 mood," a move many fans read as pointed.