Hilary Duff opened up about the painful estrangement from her sister, Haylie Duff, comparing the experience to her 2015 divorce from former husband Mike Comrie.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, the 38-year-old singer explained that writing her new song, "We Don't Talk," helped her process the loneliness of their rift.

"I feel almost like when I got divorced [in 2015], where I dealt with it privately, and then the news comes out and you're like, 'OK, great. I'm going to deal with this all over again,'" Hilary said.

According to Yahoo, she admitted that sharing her story through music was difficult, describing the estrangement as "definitely the most lonely part of my life."

Hilary reflected on the challenge of being open about such a personal family matter. "People have known my life since I was a child... For me, it was important to be open about that theme.

It genuinely came from the heart," she said. The singer also noted that while she carefully considered including the song on her album, she wasn't prepared for all the fan theories that followed.

Hilary Duff makes heartbreaking comment on ‘lonely’ estrangement from sister Haylie https://t.co/t0By3TCunr pic.twitter.com/8p3upEgypA — Page Six (@PageSix) February 19, 2026

Hilary Duff Denies Song References Sister's Home

During a recent London concert, fans speculated that she referenced Haylie's home while performing on a mustard-colored sofa.

Hilary quickly dismissed the rumors, saying, "'The couch is the color of the couch...' That is absolute bullshit, and totally not true and crazy. This was literally just a song about my truth, and that was it."

Hilary's new album, "Luck... or Something," explores complicated family dynamics, including her relationship with her parents, Bob and Susan Duff, Page Six reported.

She explained to Glamour, "Just because you're born into a family doesn't mean that it always stays together. You can only control your side and your street."

She acknowledged the complexities of her upbringing, noting the "very complicated" relationship between her divorced parents.

Though Hilary and Haylie grew up close and collaborated on multiple projects, they have not been publicly seen together since 2019 and have not interacted on social media in recent years.

The sisters have not revealed the exact reason for their fallout, though Hilary hinted at possible jealousy on Haylie's part in the lyrics of "We Don't Talk."

"I know it's not rare, and I think it goes back to the theme of, 'Why share now?' I guess I just felt ready," Hilary said.