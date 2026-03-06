Travis Kelce was spotted chatting with rising golf player Kai Trump during a high-profile TGL match in Florida, creating a buzz among sports fans and social media users.

Kelce, 36, attended the matchup between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club on March 3.

The event took place at the SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a video shared online, Kelce casually passed in front of Kai, the 18-year-old granddaughter of US president Donald Trump, and the two greeted each other among other guests. The brief exchange drew attention because Kai has quickly become one of the most talked-about young names in women's golf.

According to US Magazine, Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. She first made a public appearance on the LPGA Tour in 2025 after receiving an exemption to play at The ANNIKA in Belleair, Florida.

Some critics questioned whether Kai's famous last name played a role in her receiving a spot. However, tournament supporters said her participation helped bring more attention to women's golf.

"The idea of the exemption, when you go into the history of exemptions, is to bring attention to an event," said Dan Doyle Jr. He noted that Kai also attracted new viewers through social media and online platforms.

Travis Kelce Chats With Tiger Woods

Although Kai finished in last place and missed the cut during her LPGA debut, she later said the experience was still meaningful.

"The first day, I was definitely really nervous," she told the Golf Channel. "When I went out there today, I felt very calm and peaceful to be honest with you."

The TGL match also featured golf legend Tiger Woods, who plays for Jupiter Links. Woods was present at the event but did not compete as he continues recovering from back surgery, Daily Mail reported.

Kelce was also seen speaking with Woods before the match began. Kai attended the event with her mother, Vanessa, who is currently dating Woods.

Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, was also part of the night's coverage. Jason has been working as a reporter for ESPN during TGL broadcasts and interviewed his younger brother on air.

"This is absolutely epic," Travis said during the broadcast. "Obviously a huge fan of all these guys playing right here. It's just been awesome to see them duke it out."

Jason later joked about his brother's golfing ability, praising Travis' smooth swing while teasing his own style.

"Trav has been smooth his whole life," Jason said. "All power and explosion."