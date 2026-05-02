A second former housekeeper has filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner, adding to growing legal pressure on the reality TV star and beauty mogul over alleged workplace abuse at her Hidden Hills, California home.

Juana Delgado Soto filed the suit on Apr. 29 in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services, and La Maison Family Services.

The lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, harassment, failure to pay wages, wrongful termination, retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to People.

A Second Lawsuit Against Kylie Jenner

Soto says she began working for Jenner in May 2019. According to the filing, she was denied meal and rest breaks during her early years of employment, but the mistreatment escalated sharply in late 2023 when Sibrian became her direct supervisor. Sibrian allegedly mocked Soto's accent, immigration status, and Salvadoran heritage, and called her "stupid."

In 2024, Soto filed a complaint with Human Resources. Sibrian was temporarily removed but later reinstated, after which the lawsuit claims she retaliated against Soto by reducing her hourly pay from $41.66 to $35.00 without explanation, changing her schedule to eliminate overtime, and assigning her an unreasonable workload.

Soto also alleges she was denied adequate time off to grieve the sudden death of her brother and was pressured to report to work immediately.

The lawsuit further claims that Soto was restricted from using the bathroom freely, was forced to clean Jenner's doghouse, and was prohibited from drinking water inside the home, which was reportedly referred to as "Kylie's water."

Read more: Timothée Chalamet Reportedly Under Pressure to Breakup with Kylie Jenner After Oscars Snub

In April 2025, after management repeatedly failed to address her concerns, Soto wrote a letter to Jenner and placed it on the star's massage table just before her scheduled massage, Yahoo News reported.

In the letter, she wrote: "I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused" and "I know you wouldn't allow this to happen if you were aware of it." According to the lawsuit, the following day, she was threatened with termination and told she was no longer allowed to look at or smile at Jenner.

Soto resigned in August 2025, sending a text to her supervisors that read: "I am sorry, I cannot do this anymore, every day you guys mistreat me... I always have anxiety because of the way you guys treat me."

This lawsuit comes less than two weeks after another former housekeeper, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, filed a separate suit on Apr. 17.

Vasquez, who worked for Jenner from September 2024 to August 2025, alleged "severe and pervasive harassment" based on her race, religion, national origin, and disability, including a March 2025 incident in which a supervisor allegedly threw hangers at her feet. Both women are represented by attorney Della Shaker.

Neither lawsuit directly accuses Jenner of personally engaging in bullying or discriminatory behavior. A spokesperson for Jenner declined to comment on the second lawsuit, noting that Jenner had not yet seen the filing. Soto is seeking unspecified punitive and compensatory damages, as per the Hindustan Times.