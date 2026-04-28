Amy Beck, the mother of TikTok star and "Baywatch" reboot actor Noah Beck, was placed on paid administrative leave from her elementary school teaching job after a video of her appearing to simulate oral sex with her son resurfaced online.

The Peoria Unified School District confirmed on April 27, 2026, that Amy Beck had been put on leave from Coyote Hills Elementary School while the district conducts an internal investigation.

In a message sent to families of her students, the district said she was placed on leave "out of an abundance of caution," and stated that "this matter does not impact the safety of our students." A substitute teacher has been assigned to cover her class during her leave, according to the People.

Controversial Video of Noah Beck's Mother

The resurfaced video shows Amy and her son Noah lip-syncing to Jay Rock's "King's Dead," a song with explicit lyrics referencing oral sex, while Noah pushes his mother's head down with graphic expressions.

The clip was originally posted to social media and is no longer visible on Noah's TikTok account, where he has more than 33 million followers. Noah Beck, 24, is also currently filming a reboot of the television series "Baywatch," with co-stars Hassie Harrison and Shay Mitchell.

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A community member named Helen Duril filed a formal complaint to both the district and the Arizona State Board of Education on April 24, calling the video "highly inappropriate" and requesting an investigation into Amy Beck's conduct. The State Board of Education cannot publicly disclose details of ongoing investigations, Dexerto reported.

The video gained renewed attention following a separate, ongoing scandal involving Noah's older sister, Haley Beck, 27, who was fired from her teaching position at Centennial High School — also within the Peoria Unified School District — after an internal investigation found she had groomed a student, leading to a sexual relationship.

Peoria police recommended that prosecutors file pandering charges against Haley, a class 5 felony that carries up to 2.5 years in prison and fines of up to $150,000.

A second teacher, Angela Burlaka, 47, who resigned, is also facing potential felony charges in connection with the same student, as per the New York Post.