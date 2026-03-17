Filming for season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been paused after an alleged altercation involving cast member Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, production stopped as a "domestic assault investigation" is now underway.

A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed that allegations were made by both parties. Officers reportedly contacted those involved on Feb. 24 and 25 but did not release further details due to the ongoing case.

Sources said cameras were not filming when the reported incident took place, and no children were present. The couple shares a young son, Ever, who is nearly two years old.

Despite the pause in production, insiders say the halt is not due to issues among cast members.

One source explained that Paul's relationships with her co-stars are currently in a good place, and the break is tied only to the investigation. The same source shared that Paul is focused on her role as a mother during this time.

"All she cares about is protecting her child," the source said, adding that she wants to shield her son from negative headlines and help him maintain a positive view of his father, E! News reported.

The source also noted that Paul "owns her mistakes" and is trying to move forward.

🚨 "Mormon Wives" production paused over domestic incident and psych eval ordered for Taylor and Dakota https://t.co/V2Vyeh7RFn pic.twitter.com/UzeN87aN92 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 16, 2026

Taylor Frankie Paul Calls Herself in a 'Different State'

The investigation is separate from a previous incident in 2023 involving Paul and Mortensen. At the time, Paul faced multiple charges following a reported altercation.

According to EW, she later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, while other charges were dismissed. In a past interview, she said, "I never intentionally did anything with my children."

Sources close to the current situation stressed that Paul is now in a "very different state" in her life compared to that earlier chapter.

The timing of the production pause is notable, as it comes shortly after the latest season of the reality series premiered and just ahead of Paul's upcoming appearance on The Bachelorette season 22. The new season has already drawn attention, partly due to Paul's personal history being shared on screen.

In a teaser for the show, Paul opened up about facing public criticism. She said she has been judged and rejected but believes people who get to know her will see she is genuine and deserving of another chance at love.