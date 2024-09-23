Fans of Hulu's new reality series, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' have been speculating about the relationship status of Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen after Paul posted a cryptic message online.

Paul, a central figure in the show and the founder of #MomTok, recently uploaded a TikTok video of her dancing, sparking rumors that the couple may have split. The video, which has since gone viral with over 5.4 million views, was captioned, "Plz no. We don't want her back," alongside the words, "Not me slowing morphing into 2022 me."

Paul's fellow #MomTok members, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews, offered support in the comments, leading fans to believe something significant may have happened. Many of Paul's 4,000-plus commenters echoed the sentiment, praising her strength and expressing relief that she might be leaving a toxic relationship.

Some comments directly pointed at Dakota Mortensen, with fans urging Paul to move on after suggesting Mortensen was not the right partner for her.

Adding to the speculation, Paul also shared an Instagram Story before the TikTok video, stating, "Here's to a new chapter of my life, I think I'll be most challenging, yet most rewarding."

The TikTok account 'The Morning Toast' also shared clips discussing Paul's Instagram Story and hinted that the couple may have parted ways.

Despite the online rumors, it's been no secret that Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were actively working on their relationship. In a recent interview, Paul mentioned they were in couples therapy and were focused on better communication while navigating the added pressures of reality television. She explained that they were still working through their personal baggage, and the process was ongoing.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' — released in early September — has become a hit among reality TV fans. The show follows the lives of several Mormon moms, including Paul, as they navigate life and relationships in the spotlight. While the series has garnered attention, especially after Paul's 2022 "soft swinging" scandal, it remains unclear whether a second season will be confirmed.