Miley Cyrus will officially return to her Disney Channel roots as she takes part in the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," which will premiere on Disney+ on Mar. 24, 2026.

Disney+ confirmed that the special will celebrate two decades since Hannah Montana first aired, marking 20 years since the series debuted in 2006. Cyrus, who played Miley Stewart and her pop-star alter ego Hannah Montana, is currently the only cast member officially announced for the special. The program is being described as both a reunion and a look back at how the show shaped Cyrus' career and a generation of fans.

The anniversary event will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and center on an in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper, according to Variety.

The conversation is expected to cover Cyrus' memories from the set, the pressures of fame at a young age, and how playing Hannah Montana influenced her later work as a recording artist. Disney+ said the special aims to give viewers a closer, more personal look at the star behind the character they grew up watching.

In addition to the interview, the special will feature never-before-seen archival footage from the original series, including behind-the-scenes clips and moments that never made it to air.

Producers are also rebuilding some of the show's most recognizable sets, such as the Stewart family living room and Hannah's famous rotating closet, to recreate the feel of the original show for both Cyrus and the audience, the Rolling Stone reported.

While Disney+ has not confirmed surprise appearances, the streamer has hinted that familiar elements and "notes" from the series will return, prompting speculation about possible cameos or musical moments.​

Hannah Montana aired on Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011, running for four seasons and spawning concerts, albums, and a feature film.

The series followed Miley Stewart, a teenager living a double life as an ordinary student by day and international pop star by night, a concept that became one of Disney's most successful live-action brands. The new special is intended as a tribute to fans who grew up with the show and to the enduring legacy of Cyrus' breakout role, as per Cosmopolitan.