Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni almost headed to court next week after a major disagreement over a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) nearly derailed their settlement talks, sources revealed Sunday.

PEREZHILTON reported that the former co-stars of 'It Ends With Us' were in negotiations to settle their legal battle when Lively pushed strongly for a strict NDA. This agreement would have prevented either party from discussing the case publicly — including in interviews, podcasts, books, or television appearances.

According to insiders, Lively sought the NDA to end the public drama for good, protecting both her career and mental well-being as she aims for a Hollywood comeback.

"Blake wanted this over quietly and permanently. She never wanted anyone talking about this case again," said a source close to the actress. "Her team pushed incredibly hard for an NDA because they wanted all the public drama to stop."

However, Justin Baldoni's camp refused to agree to an NDA, unwilling to be silenced after months of publicly defending themselves. Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, reportedly rejected the idea of being "muzzled," according to sources.

Read more: Justin Baldoni Rejects Responsibility in Blake Lively Controversy, Lawyers Say

The NDA became one of the final sticking points before settlement. Despite fighting hard for it, Lively eventually gave up on the NDA due to a lack of leverage.

"She wanted total protection from future public comments, but Justin's side held firm. Blake had little choice but to move forward without the NDA," a source added.

Since the settlement, Baldoni's legal team has not refrained from commenting publicly. Freedman has accused Lively of being too afraid to go to trial and confront alleged "lies" on the witness stand. This ongoing public discourse appears to confirm Lively's fears that the story would not end quietly.

The case is not yet fully resolved. Lively is still pursuing legal fees and damages against Baldoni, meaning the controversy is expected to continue despite the settlement.

Recently, Ryan Reynolds sparked online backlash after referring to his wife, Blake Lively, as this mother in a Mother's Day tribute , with some fans calling the wording odd amid rumors of marriage trouble, according to a report obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment. Speculation grew after reports claimed Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni put pressure on their relationship.

Lively and Baldoni recently settled their long-running dispute over "It Ends With Us", though Lively is still reportedly seeking damages related to Baldoni's dismissed countersuit.

Read more: Blake Lively Digs Up Old Video of Justin Baldoni Talking About Having Potentially 'Harassed' Britney Spears