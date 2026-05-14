Demi Moore's recent appearance at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has caused a wave of anxiety among her fans and critics over her alarming skinny arms and fragile physical appearance.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the 63-year-old star, famous for her timeless beauty and glowing skin, turned heads on the red carpet donning a strapless sequined Jacquemus dress and diamond necklace. But the focus quickly shifted from her glamorous outfit to her skeletal arms.

Without a doubt, Demi Moore, 63, dazzled during opening night of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

She is so beautiful, but that is just too thin. pic.twitter.com/1NXi9GSNIm — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) May 12, 2026

Photos from the event showed deep indentations and sunken areas on Moore's arms, prompting an outcry on social media. While some media outlets described her arms as toned, many fans pushed back, saying the description glossed over serious health concerns. One commenter said, "These are not f-cking toned arms. These are skeletal arms. She is clearly sick," reflecting widespread unease.

Read more: Demi Moore Revisits Longstanding Name Mispronunciation in New Viral Fan Interaction

Others speculated that Moore might be using Ozempic, a weight loss drug popular among celebrities, to explain her sudden change in appearance. "Is she on Ozempic? Because this isn't what she looked like two years ago," another user questioned.

Moore's physique has changed noticeably over the years. Fans recall her more muscular arms during her role in "G.I. Jane" (1997) and a fuller figure in the early 2000s. However, her frame reportedly became much thinner around 2012, coinciding with difficult personal struggles following her divorce from Ashton Kutcher and ongoing battles with addiction.

Moore has publicly worked to maintain sobriety after a relapse in 2012 that led to hospitalization. Despite these challenges, she continues to work, currently filming the culinary thriller "Tyrant" alongside Charlize Theron and Julia Garner.

Despite the defense from some that she ages gracefully and is still slender, many are still concerned about her health and happiness because people will never stop watching her.

In separate news, MEAWW reported that Demi Moore faced backlash after saying at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival that Hollywood should learn to work with AI instead of fighting it. While acknowledging that protections against AI may not be strong enough, Moore argued that true art comes from the soul and cannot be replaced by technology.

Her comments sparked criticism online, with many accusing her of downplaying AI's harmful effects on artists and the entertainment industry.