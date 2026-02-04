Blake Lively's legal conflict with Justin Baldoni over the movie "It Ends With Us" has been more than just a courtroom squabble, it has turned into a major Hollywood headache, according to insiders.

181 pages of previously sealed court documents has uncovered private conversations, personal views, and disagreements among friends, co-stars, and executives, involving many innocent people in the battle.

According to EW, Lively even reached out to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, asking them to review her version of the film and give her their feedback, among the disclosures.

Rolling Stone reported that texts between Lively and Taylor Swift also surfaced, showing Swift referring to Baldoni as "a bitch." Other contributors in the drama included Jenny Slate, who called Baldoni a "clown" and "false ally," and Baldoni's producing partner, Jamey Heath, who described Lively as "bats**t crazy."

Per PEOPLE, One Sony executive called Lively a "f**king terrorist," and a marketing executive dismissed Baldoni as "a moron." Studio president Sanford Panitch criticized Lively for promoting her haircare line alongside the film, calling it "[epic level stupid]," while Baldoni's publicist, Jennifer Abel, described him as "pompous" and "so unlikable and unrealistic as a leading man."

Industry Friends Caught in the Crossfire

The complaint, which Lively filed in late 2024, charges Baldoni with sexual harassment and a smear campaign, while he denied the allegations and responded with a countersuit, which was eventually dismissed.

A friend of Affleck and Damon revealed the mounting strain between them by saying, per Us Weekly, "There is a feeling of, "There's a sense of, 'Why am I being dragged into this?' It's created unnecessary stress and irritation... even those who have nothing to do with it are worried about getting mentioned or dragged into public speculation."

Reynolds, Lively's husband, appears repeatedly in the documents. He encouraged Damon and his wife, Luciana, to review the actress's cut, prompting Damon to respond they would help "any way we can."

A source noted that while Damon and Luciana have been supportive, they were uneasy about their messages becoming public. Lively also emailed Affleck, requesting that he and Jennifer Lopez view her cut, explaining that working around Baldoni's "taste, ego and preexisting decisions" was challenging and calling him a "chaotic clown." Affleck did not respond, and Lopez was reportedly unaware of the request.

Jameela Jamil also appears in the records, telling Abel that Lively was "a suicide bomber" for the film's promotional approach. Jamil later clarified on TikTok that her comments were "purely venting," emphasizing that as a survivor of domestic violence, she was offended by the tone of the press rollout.

Hollywood Pulling Back

Sources say many industry figures are now distancing themselves from Lively and Reynolds. "People in Hollywood have been distancing themselves from Blake and Ryan. Even close friends of theirs have been keeping their heads down and staying neutral," one insider told Us Weekly.

PR expert Mark Borkowski added to the outlet, "No one wants to be an accessory in someone else's legal psychodrama. Their reputational risk is minimal — but their irritation levels will be off the charts."

While Lively appeared to gain an advantage when Baldoni's countersuit was dismissed in June, the release of private communications has complicated perceptions.

Legal experts note that Lively's texts to Affleck and Damon — claiming Baldoni had "zero experience" and "no taste" — demonstrate efforts to maintain creative control. Swift's advice regarding the film trailer also shows strategic coordination rather than casual commentary.

The exposure of these messages has reportedly strained Lively's friendship with Swift. A source told Us, "It's not what it once was. There has been an emotional gap... Taylor has stepped back because it has eroded a bit of trust."

Reynolds, meanwhile, defended Lively publicly and privately. He described Baldoni as "a thoroughbred, predatory fraudster" in one email and added, "He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so."

Financially, Lively claims she missed out on $161 million in earnings and is seeking roughly $500 million in damages.

PR expert Eleanor McManus noted that Lively "will have to rebuild trust and remind people why they were drawn to her in the first place once the dust settles." Lovell told Us, "This case is being turned into more of a spectacle than it needs to be... Both parties are shooting themselves in the foot. No one leaves clean."