Newly released police body camera footage from Justin Timberlake's 2024 drunken driving arrest shows the singer joking about his race and telling officers they were treating him like a "criminal" while he was in custody.

The video, released this week under an agreement between Sag Harbor officials and Timberlake's legal team, captures several hours of his Jun. 18, 2024 stop and booking in the Hamptons village on Long Island, New York.

Authorities made the footage public nearly two years after the arrest, following a legal fight in which Timberlake's lawyers tried to block its release over privacy and reputational concerns, according to People.​

In one clip from inside the police station, an officer asks Timberlake to review paperwork listing his personal details, including his race. Timberlake reacts by saying "White?" in apparent surprise before quickly adding, "I'm just kidding, I'm just kidding, man," prompting some laughter in the room.

Elsewhere in the footage, Timberlake is seen sitting in a booth and telling officers, "You boys [are] treating me like I'm a criminal," as they explain the booking process and his overnight detention. He also appears frustrated when informed he will have to remain in custody until the morning and cannot immediately leave, the New York Times reported.​

The bodycam video also shows parts of the roadside stop, where Sag Harbor police say Timberlake ran a stop sign, veered out of his lane, and smelled of alcohol after leaving the American Hotel. In the footage, he struggles with field sobriety tests and tells officers the exercises are "really hard," adding that he is nervous and that his heart is racing.​

During his interactions with police, Timberlake repeatedly says he had only "one martini" and explains he was following friends home when he was pulled over. At one point, he identifies himself by name and mentions that he is on a world tour when an officer appears not to recognize him.

Timberlake was initially charged with driving while intoxicated, along with citations for running a stop sign and failing to keep in his lane. In September 2024, he reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to the lesser offense of driving while ability impaired, paying a fine, agreeing to 25 hours of community service, and accepting a 90-day license suspension, as per TMZ.