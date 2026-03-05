Justin Timberlake's legal team is seeking to block the release of body‑worn camera footage from his 2024 DWI arrest, warning that public dissemination of the video could cause "severe harm" to his reputation and privacy.

Timberlake, 45, filed a lawsuit on March 2 in Suffolk County Supreme Court after members of the media submitted a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the bodycam recording from his June 18, 2024 traffic stop in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

In the court filing, Timberlake's attorney, Michael De Piano, argued appearing in the footage in a vulnerable state could damage the singer's public image. "Releasing this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to Timberlake's personal and professional reputation and subject him to public ridicule and harassment," the attorney wrote in the complaint cited by US Weekly.

A legal expert said that Timberlake's attempt to block the video is ultimately driven by concerns over how it could be perceived by the public.

Rachael Bennett, a certified family law specialist and senior attorney, said, "Justin Timberlake can try to block the release of the bodycam footage, but under the Freedom of Information Law Act police video is generally considered public record, so that means that the default is disclosure unless a really specific exception applies."

She added that Timberlake's strongest argument might focus on privacy concerns. "I would say his strongest argument would be privacy concerns or claiming that the release could interfere with an ongoing case," Bennett said.

Bennett also explained that footage captured on a public street may not enjoy strong privacy protections. "This was a roadside stop on a public street, so the expectation of privacy is fairly limited," she told US Weekly.

Per the LA Times, Timberlake reached a plea deal in 2024 in which his DWI charge was reduced to a lesser traffic violation. Under the agreement, he completed 25 to 40 hours of community service, paid a $500 fine, and was required to issue a public safety announcement about impaired driving.

Bennett said a judge might consider alternatives to an outright block on the footage, including redactions. "He may be able to exclude anything that was medically sensitive or anything that could be considered a public humiliation concern," she added.

"At this point, he's doing damage control and just trying to control his reputation," Bennett said, describing the current legal effort.

